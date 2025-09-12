The Denver Broncos are getting a mixed injury report on Friday as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday afternoon.

Both teams are 1-0 and have a chance to be playoff-caliber teams in 2025-26. Denver barely snuck by the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, while the Colts demolished the Miami Dolphins with a perfect game. This battle on Sunday could have playoff implications come winter.

The Broncos' injury report against the Colts could be concerning.

Tight end Evan Engram will be active. He will be a major weapon to Bo Nix and the offense once he gets settled with his new team. Linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers are also full practice participants and should be good to go for this Sunday as well.

Star linebacker Dre Greenlaw is out once again. The former San Francisco 49er did not play against the Titans in Week 1 and will eventually make his debut with the team. It could be next week against the Los Angeles Chargers in their first AFC West matchup of the season. Tight end Nate Adkins is also out against the Colts.

Some believed QB Bo Nix was awful against the Titans in Week 1. You could make an argument that every single game he played as a rookie was better than the one he played last Sunday. However, he has a very long career ahead of him. The future is bright, especially with head coach Sean Payton around. The Broncos turned the ball over four times and still won, and did not allow the Titans to score a touchdown.

Ugly wins are not pretty, but you will always take an ugly win in Week 1. You can build from it. Many teams struggle early in the season, but seeing a W in the win column is what matters.