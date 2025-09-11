Will Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix make a change to help him avoid turnovers? And will head coach Sean Payton chill on his team a bit? The Broncos’ offensive coordinator pointed out one area that caused Nix’s Week 1 struggles.

It’s as simple as fundamentals, according to a post on X by Zac Stevens.

“Joe Lombardi pointed to Bo Nix’s footwork as a reason why he [was] inconsistent throwing the ball in Week 1”

“It’s mostly just timing and where your feet are at,” Lombardi said. “A couple of the interceptions were movement throws. I think it’s just getting your feet set in the right position.”

Broncos QB Bo Nix looking for improvement

Lombardi said Nix isn’t a true pocket-passing quarterback. So the team doesn’t want to limit his mobility.

“It’s always a challenge with a quarterback like him,” Lombardi said. “You don’t want him to just be a statue in there. When he moves, good things happen. Sometimes he moves and throws with his feet not perfectly set. Most of the time, he’s very accurate like that. I think if he misses, it’s usually his lower body.”

However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said the blame doesn’t stand at Nix’s doorstep, according to ESPN.

“I don't know how many games I've called, but that's one of those where I came away like, ‘Man, I've got to be a lot better,'” Payton said Wednesday. “… If you're not careful, the game can be over and you're on to the next game and you haven't really … had the debrief properly. We're really trying to pay attention to that.'

“If you looked at the down-and-distance, the hashmarks, some of the calls, from a timing standpoint, it's more of some of the early plays, in the first half, Payton said. “And it's cleaning up some of the details.”

Nix said he could have been better against the Titans. And he said the opponent doesn’t matter.

“It's not about the stats, not about perfection, or things from the outside,” Nix said. “It's about a standard that I have for myself. With our defense, we can definitely just make sure, at times, to give them great field position, and we'll get the ball back. And we can keep going right back to work.”