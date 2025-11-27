Taylor Swift's episode on the New Heights podcast, which is co-hosted by Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, is the brothers' most-viewed episode. The retired Philadelphia Eagles star was praised for interviewing his future sister-in-law on a recent episode of New Heights with special guest stars Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson. However, the Super Bowl champion gave the credit to production when Andrews, Thompson, and Travis complimented him.

“We have a great editing team. They're very good,” Jason said before adding a compliment to Swift, “I think anybody could have done a good job interviewing Taylor.”

“She was fantastic,” he continued. “And I don't know, I appreciate you saying that. It was a lot of fun putting that interview together.”

Jason remained humbled despite the countless compliments to his skills, “I'm terrible. I can't interview anybody. I flip over my words. I stumble, but that was a fun one for sure.”

While Jason might not take credit in his interview skills, Swift surely did, when he quickly blasted off several of her accomplishments in the first few seconds of the show.

“That intro, Jason! Oh my god! Thank you for screaming for like 47 seconds, that was so nice!” Swift said during the episode.

The 14-time Grammy winner got engaged to Travis after the brothers were done recording the episode. The pair announced their engagement on Instagram on Aug. 26.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read, alongside photos of their garden engagement.

Swift detailed the proposal when she was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in October.

“So basically, I think for Travis, the podcast was just sort of a distraction, sort of a ruse, to keep me not looking out the windows of the house,” she said. “Every time he does the podcast, it’s not like he blacks out all the windows, like…there [were] blackout drapes on every single window of the whole house. He was top secret about this, and I really appreciate that. But then afterward I kind of realized, he’s walking around sort of nervous about the podcast. He’s like, ‘My heart is racing. I just really want—I know how much this means to you. I really want this to be what you hoped it would be,’ because we’d been talking about doing the podcast and announcing the album. He’s like, ‘My heart’s racing,’ and I’ve never seen this dude nervous ever. He’s not a nervous person.”

After they finished recording Travis asked: “‘Do you want to go and just walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine?’” Swift recalled. “And I’m like, ‘I’m always going to want to do that.’ And then I realized exactly why all of the windows were curtained and why he was nervous. It was the best-possible-case scenario.”

During the interview, Swift also gushed over the 8-carat old mine engagement ring that Kelce had made for her. The “Love Story” singer noted that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “put a lot of work into it” and got the engagement ring designed by a jeweler she admired Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

“I look at it constantly,” she added. “It doesn’t feel in any way normal for me. I’m just like, oh man, whoa! But it’s more than that [the ring being impressive]. He’s just my favorite person I’ve ever met—no offense to everyone else. But the fact that this is the person that I get to hang out with every day forever is just like, that’s the whole thing. You look at that, and you’re like, ‘I’m going to hang out with him forever, and this represents that.’”