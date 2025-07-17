The Cleveland Guardians are one team that many are watching as the trade deadline approaches. They have a few players on the team who could be on the move, and one of them is Emmanuel Clase. The closer has been in rumors for the past few weeks, but there hasn't been much traction on whether a trade would ever happen.

As of now, things are still quiet on the trade front for him, and ESPN radio's Andre Knott recently spoke about the rumors surrounding Clase.

“I've been told they're not going to move either of the back two guys in the bullpen,” Knott said about both Clase and Cade Smith.

Clase should be really valuable for the Guardians, and if he is to be traded, the team needs to know to get as much they can get in return. He's under contract with the team through 2028, and he is earning $4.9 million this season, $6.4 million next season, and $10 million club options for 2027 and 2028.

It's obvious that Clase is one of the better relievers in the league, and the Guardians know that. It's maybe a reason why there haven't been any talks that have progressed about him, and it might be in their best interest to keep him. With what Clase brings to the field, more people are suggesting the same thing, such as Cleveland.com reporter Terry Pluto.

“Clase has not had any significant arm problems. From 2022-24, he saved 133 games. The next most in the majors was Josh Hader (103). His career ERA dating back to 2019 (as a rookie with Texas) is 1.84,” Pluto wrote. “If the Guardians do trade Clase, they better receive a lot in return. Finding pitchers who can consistently close games at a high level for multiple seasons is a major challenge. Then add in Clase’s age (27), durability and contract and he is extremely valuable.”

If the Guardians want to make something happen, they only have a few weeks to do so.