Much has been made about the historic sale of the Los Angeles Lakers back in October 2025, which was closed by Mark Walter for a whopping $10 billion. It is no secret that Jeanie Buss was against the eventual sale, and it now seems that she responded in brutal fashion once it was completed.

On the morning of Nov. 20, Jesse Buss and his younger brother Joey learned, via brief messages and follow-up calls from team CFO Joe McCormack, that they were being fired effective immediately, per ESPN. Within minutes, it became clear the decision extended well beyond them.

Every Buss sibling who still held an operational role with the Lakers, including Jim, Johnny, Janie, Joey, and Jesse were fired. The timing was jarring: the team was off to an 11–4 start, and the sale had closed weeks earlier, raising immediate questions about why the purge happened when it did.

For those removed, the manner of the firings was as painful as the decision itself. Janie Buss, nearing retirement, asked to be allowed to resign rather than be dismissed and later described feeling discarded and disrespected despite decades of involvement with the franchise.

Internally, the message was unmistakable: Jeanie Buss, the lone sibling retained, had consolidated full control. Multiple team sources characterized the move bluntly, saying she had “fired everyone,” leaving herself as the only Buss family member still connected to the organization her father built.

These firings marked the definitive end of the Buss family era as an operating ownership group and closed a turbulent chapter that began after Jerry Buss’ death in 2013. His vision was to leave the Lakers not only as a source of wealth but as a unifying family enterprise for his six children.

Instead, the years that followed were dominated by internal power struggles, mistrust, and failed attempts to wrest control.