The Denver Nuggets probably entered FedExForum on Wednesday thinking that they would get an easy win against the Memphis Grizzlies. The opposite, however, happened, as the Grizzlies upset the Nuggets, 125-118.

The Nuggets suffered their fourth loss in seven games, falling to 42-28. While they still have plenty of chances to regain their footing, losing to the Grizzlies, who only had 24 victories before the face-off, was inexcusable.

In the video posted by AltitudeTV after the game, Denver coach David Adelman didn't blame anyone but themselves, lamenting their inadequate effort and for allowing Memphis to take control of the game.

“Really a bad loss for us. I give them (Grizzlies) credit, they played super fast, they played how they play. There are no excuses for this. I knew we'd be somewhat tired and lethargic, but it's a long game, there's a lot of time to get yourself involved in the game, and I felt we just waited too long,” said Adelman.

After getting outscored in the third period, 39-31, the Nuggets tried to rally in the fourth quarter. But the Grizzlies managed to stave them off. Adelman pointed out that playing behind is “not a good place to be in the NBA.”

“We gave them a lot of confidence with how we played early, even if it was tied at the half, I didn't think we played well,” added Adelman.

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“A poor loss for us” Hear more from Head Coach David Adelman on https://t.co/FkAXlCYDGb 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/MdTrJpHK0P — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) March 19, 2026

The Grizzlies had the lead for 80% of the game and scored 27 points off the 19 turnovers of the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, and 10 errors. Jamal Murray added 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

They will look to bounce back on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.