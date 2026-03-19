The Texas Rangers saw an encouraging spring training development Wednesday as Andrew McCutchen launched his first home run with the club. The veteran outfielder’s latest moment in Arizona added intrigue to his push for a roster spot and offered another reminder that his bat still carries impact. For a team evaluating experienced depth, the swing stood out as one of the more notable moments of camp so far.

Texas signed McCutchen to a minor-league deal earlier this month, bringing veteran presence and upside to spring training. While the move came with little risk, his early production has started to generate real value. The former National League MVP has looked comfortable at the plate and continues building a case to remain with the team beyond camp.

During a Cactus League game against the Kansas City Royals, McCutchen showed the approach that has defined his career. He stayed back on an outside pitch and drove it to the opposite field for a home run, extending the Rangers’ lead in the seventh inning. The swing energized the dugout and gave Texas another encouraging sign as roster decisions approach.

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MLB shared the moment on its official X account, formerly Twitter, posting a video of McCutchen’s first home run in a Rangers uniform during spring action.

“Andrew McCutchen goes the opposite way for his first home run in a Rangers uniform!”

The home run carried added significance because it reinforced what the Rangers have seen throughout camp. McCutchen also recorded a hard-hit RBI double Wednesday, showing that his timing and bat speed remain intact. If he continues producing quality at-bats, Texas may be adding a valuable veteran option as the regular season gets closer.