It was reported that the NFL is seriously considering using replacement officials for the upcoming season if labor negotiations with the NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) fail to reach an optimal resolution.

The collective bargaining agreement will expire at the end of May, and the NFL is already exploring a contingency plan if the situation comes to a head.

In 2012, the league was forced to employ replacement officials in the first few weeks due to a labor dispute, which led to a 110-day strike by the NFLRA.

ESPN's Pat McAfee stressed that the NFL must do everything to avoid a similar scenario, while also making a plea to the referees.

“Nope, we can't be doing that. What we need these referees to understand is that they're not perfect. We want them to adapt to modern technology. We want them to be for the good of the game, not just for the good of each other,” said McAfee in a video posted on X.

“Come on, refs, we need you.”

NOPE WE CAN’T BE DOING REPLACEMENT HIGH SCHOOL REFS IN THE NFL AGAIN@NFL, time to start the retired player pipeline.. FOR THE GOOD OF BALL https://t.co/4eI07viBqV pic.twitter.com/JcNzgZpYAS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 18, 2026

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The 38-year-old McAfee, who played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to 2016, recalled the “failed marriage” between the NFL and replacement officials in 2012.

He noted that the league had to use referees from high school since those in college did not want to earn the ire of the NFLRA, as they were aiming to make it to the NFL.

“That cannot happen (again). But we also can't just hand over complete control and the lack of accountability to these refs. We need to work together for the good of ball,” stressed McAfee.

He added that the NFL might want to start the pipeline for retired players to officiate games.

According to a report from ESPN's Kevin Siefert, the NFL is seeking a pool of around 150 replacement officials, largely from smaller conferences in college.