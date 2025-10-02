The Detroit Lions dominated the Cleveland Browns this weekend, winning 34-10 at home. It was a little tricky of a spot since it was a game against a good defense on a shorter week after the Lions won a big game on Monday Night Football. Amon-Ra St. Brown was a difference maker with his two touchdowns, but there were rumors that he was up late playing NBA 2K26.
ESPN Detroit Lions reporter Eric Woodyard asked St. Brown about the fact that it seemed like he was up playing NBA 2K at 4 a.m. on Sunday before the game against the Browns, and he denied it. St. Brown said it wasn't him playing the video game, as one of his friends was logged into his account.
“I like to have fun with it. There are trolls on the internet, on Twitter, everywhere, so I can be a troll myself sometimes,” St. Brown said.
This is after he initially responded to the video surfacing by saying, “You know I can't confirm or deny if I was on 2K at 4 a.m. I do love playing 2K, though.”
Because St. Brown had seven receptions for 70 receiving yards and two touchdowns, it would've been an incredible feat to have such an intense game after staying up playing video games until 4 a.m.
This all started because a video went viral late Saturday night/Sunday morning, before the game, of what appeared to be St. Brown’s verified MyPlayer profile on the popular video game NBA 2K26, participating in an online Park game at 4 a.m.
St. Brown’s player had a “football” icon on his head that the game uses to denote verified athletes. He was playing alongside Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, whose virtual player was also seen in the video.
As long as St. Brown continues to dominate on the field, even if that was his friend, the more success he has, the less people should care about what he does in his off time, even if it goes super late into the night. He is an X-factor for this team, and they need to continue to feed him the ball.