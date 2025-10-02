The Detroit Lions dominated the Cleveland Browns this weekend, winning 34-10 at home. It was a little tricky of a spot since it was a game against a good defense on a shorter week after the Lions won a big game on Monday Night Football. Amon-Ra St. Brown was a difference maker with his two touchdowns, but there were rumors that he was up late playing NBA 2K26.

Article Continues Below

ESPN Detroit Lions reporter Eric Woodyard asked St. Brown about the fact that it seemed like he was up playing NBA 2K at 4 a.m. on Sunday before the game against the Browns, and he denied it. St. Brown said it wasn't him playing the video game, as one of his friends was logged into his account.