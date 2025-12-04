Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift know how to work hard and play harder.

In the Wednesday, Dec. 3 episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star shared about the time he had in Italy last year with their special guest, George Clooney.

“Oh, yeah, me and Tay danced around Lake Como for a little while, man. I loved it out there,” Travis answered Clooney when he asked about the trip.

Travis and Swift were photographed enjoying Lake Como during May 2024 when the singer was on a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour. The three-time Super Bowl champion was also in his offseason from the NFL.

The Chiefs tight end noted that while the now-engaged couple were enjoying their time there that people constantly make note of Clooney's home adding that they “love to point [Clooney's house] out whenever you’re on the lake.”

“I’m part of the tour,” Clooney quipped.

“I'll tell you what, it sits perfectly on that water, man. It's a beautiful place,” Travis told Clooney. “It had a beautiful area. Everybody out there was so lovely, man.”

Travis shared that his trip with Swift was the first time that he had been to Italy. The Chiefs star that they had a relaxing time and that his northern Italy trip was magnificent.

“Every morning, I was throwing my shoes on running up and down to the water. We had gloomy days. We had beautiful days, and every single day was just a new epic realization of what's really around the world,” Travis said. “And I had never even imagined that place, you know, in my dreams.”

“There's so many little spots that are just so fun to go to dinner too, man,” the football star continued. “It's like you're going to a place that has, like, 10 seats in a corner of a cove, and it's just the best pasta you could ever imagine. It is such a cool place. I recommend that place for everybody.”

Clooney agreed with Travis, sharing that life is different over there, noting one of their traditions about Italians, “celebrate dinner.”

“What you'll see is there's a version of life that they live that's pretty interesting,” the Oscar winner told the brothers. “You know, they really celebrate dinner. You know, it's two hours and you're eating with a 10 year old and you're eating with your grandparents and it's — you know, they do it right there.”

Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift

Travis and Swift have been traveling together since they began their relationship in 2023 with frequent visits to New York and the football star joining the singer on her tour with stops in Sydney, Australia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Singapore; Paris, France; Amsterdam; London, England; Dublin, Ireland; and Gelsenkirchen, Germany. He even joined her on stage during the London show.

Travis' trip with Swift follows a new revelation in their relationship as the Kansas City Chiefs star proposed in August.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned the post of their engagement.