The 2025 West Virginia football season was one to forget. The Mountaineers had a lot to fix after Rich Rodriguez was hired last offseason to come home. It showed during this season, with the Mountaineers finishing 4-8. Still, the rebuilding job is underway, and that is the most significant factor in how well they did on Signing Day. They have 45 commits and are trying to refill the roster entirely.

On Signing Day, the Mountaineers got a massive flip when four-star recruit Amari Latimer decided that he was going to play for West Virginia instead of Wisconsin. The Georgia native told On3 Sports national recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett that he was flipping after being committed to Wisconsin since June.

Fawcett posted on X: “Four-Star RB Amari Latimer has Flipped his Commitment from Wisconsin to West Virginia, he tells me for @rivals. The 6’0,” 225 RB had been committed to the Badgers since June.”

Amari Latimer was committed to Wisconsin mainly because his brother was there as well. However, since he committed to the Badgers in June, other schools were not out of it and kept after him, trying to flip him. It turns out that West Virginia was the team that won him over the most.

Ohio State was gaining momentum not too long ago. Miami and Tennessee were both in the mix heading into this week before National Signing Day. However, both West Virginia and Georgia Tech emerged as the most significant threats toward the end, while Wisconsin also fought to keep him in the fold in Madison.

Former Penn State recruit Matt Sieg, who was also a four-star recruit at safety, flipped to the Mountaineers as well. Latimer was the top-ranked commit in Wisconsin’s 2026 class, which has fallen outside the top 50. He now gives the Mountaineers a third four-star pledge, flanking Sieg and interior offensive lineman Kevin Brown, a top-100 recruit and former PSU commit. Kevin Brown also lit a couch on fire to announce his commitment.

It is worth noting that West Virginia now has the biggest recruiting class in the country, with 45 recruits and counting under Rich Rodriguez, and the rebuild is underway.