Cade Cunningham didn’t show up at All-Star Weekend to play a role, he played as a hub. The Pistons guard operated as a facilitator and connector among the league’s top young stars, and his fit alongside names like Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey looked natural, per Fansided. That kind of comfort on a stage packed with talent fed the idea that Cunningham could factor into Team USA’s future, including the path toward 2028.

Detroit’s front office has tracked more than just the box score. Trajan Langdon, who took over in 2024, remembered Cunningham’s first TV interview after draft night. “You could tell he was excited to be in this city,” Langdon said. Langdon later wanted to know if that feeling still lived in Cunningham.

Cunningham didn’t hesitate. “I just want to win so bad here,” he said. “That was what I was trying to relay to him. Trying to let him know that I’m dedicated to Detroit and making sure that the Pistons take the next step. I just wanted us to be on the same page as far as what that would look like.”

Bickerstaff Sees the ‘Flash’ Stage Arriving

Head coach JB Bickerstaff described Cunningham’s emergence with a comparison that grabbed attention. He said Cunningham reminds him of the season Dwyane Wade turned into “Flash.”

“One night you’ll see something and be like ‘damn that boys cold.’ Then you’ll see something a week later like ‘Gah damn!’” Bickerstaff said. He pointed to a specific memory from Wade’s rise, when shots fell even as Wade lost balance. “Cade is in that stage now.”

Cunningham’s season has fueled major buzz, including MVP and All-NBA talk. Detroit has surged, and Cunningham has driven it with scoring, playmaking, and steadiness through tough moments.