Cameron Brink, Misty Copeland, Sophia Wilson, and Ali Truwit are banding together to show the strength of women in sports, but also how their resilience drives their journeys.

The Strength Issue is an editorial project from the partnership of Aveeno and TOGETHXR, where the athletes shared how moments in their careers and personal lives have built fortitude outside of their sports. Brink, who won the 2021 NCAA Championship with Stanford and was the No. 2 WNBA Draft pick, suffered a season-ending ACL tear in June 2024. The Los Angeles Sparks star came back onto the court in July 2025, shared the one attribute that was important for her to make her return.

“My injury taught me that true strength lies in actively practicing patience,” Brink tells SI Lifestyle. “I had always considered myself a patient person, but that experience challenged me in ways I didn’t expect. Sitting on the sidelines to cheer on teammates, knowing I wasn’t going to step back into the game, makes you invest in a different way. Through investing in others, I learned what it really means to be a good teammate and how to be there for others. Ultimately, I play a team sport, so pouring into others makes me feel like the best version of myself, which is where I find my strength.”

“Also, learning who I am beyond the game has also strengthened me,” she adds. “I refuse to reduce myself to being just a basketball player. I have other passions—like fashion and beauty—and it’s through those passions that I grow and fully experience my femininity, which I see as a great source of my strength as well. I don’t want my femininity to be mistaken for a lack of power. Femininity and intensity are not mutually exclusive; being both feminine and serious is my truest form of self-expression, especially as an athlete.”

As for Copeland, who is the first Black principal dancer in the 75-year history of American Ballet Theatre, she shared with ESSENCE that strength is something that is seen in all aspects of her life.

“As an athlete, a mother, a wife, a friend. I’ve been through so much, both physically and mentally, and strength continues to deepen over time,” she told the outlet.

Truwit is a shark attack survivor and a two-time silver medalist who shared how her strength showed up to recover from limb loss and how she has uses in her nonprofit, Stronger Than You Think, to uplift others. She shared how honored she was to be included in this movement as Para athletes are often left out.

“I would also just add that it is so important that Aveeno and TOGETHXR chose to include a Paralympian and a person with disabilities in their representation,” Truwit shared during the New York City event. “Too often are we left out of those campaigns and those conversations and the representation really really matters.”

Wilson is a gold medalist and professional soccer player who wants to change the narrative about motherhood as a professional athlete.

Kati Fernandez who is Togethxr’s chief content officer shared why it was important to feature these four professional athletes and what strength looks like to them.

“As a company built to champion equality, representation and real impact in women’s sports, we already see a shift in how women’s strength is redefining the culture in real time,” said Fernandez, in a press release. “That’s why we’re proud to work with Aveeno on The Strength Issue. This is for every woman who showed up, put in the work, and never needed anyone to tell her she was strong.”

Aveeno shared a similar message about how strength starts with skin health.

“At Aveeno, we believe women express strength in countless ways, from pushing boundaries and challenging expectations to embracing the quieter work of recovery and repair,” said Kirsten Hurley, head of commercial, US Aveeno. “Our brand partnership with Togethxr uplifts athletes who embody resilience every day, and we’re proud to support them with solutions that help build strong, healthy skin. When women feel restored and supported — starting with the skin they’re in — they’re empowered to take on whatever comes next.”

You can read more about these remarkable women's stories for the Strength Issue here.