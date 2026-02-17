Cade Cunningham was named an All-Star for the second time in his career this season. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has emerged as a true superstar for the Detroit Tigers. During the All-Star Break, head coach JB Bickerstaff revealed who he compares Cunningham to.

When asked for a comparison for the 25-year-old point guard, Bickerstaff surprisingly compared him to Neo, the popular character played by Keanu Reeves in The Matrix franchise, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. However, Bickerstaff believes Cunningham is more like Neo later in the series, when he discovers his true talents.

“Bickerstaff has a comp for Cunningham. ‘Neo,' he says. ‘From The Matrix.' Not early Neo, the overwhelmed character played by Keanu Reeves, who was red-pilled into reality. The one in the later films, says Bickerstaff, ‘who realized he was The One.'”

When asked about the comparison, Cade Cunningham admits he is not sure exactly when he figured out how to play in the NBA. The fifth-year veteran claimed that the game is slowing down around him, which is allowing the Pistons star to make smart decisions on the court.

“I don't know. I feel like everything has just slowed down,” said Cunningham. “Every year I feel more and more sharp. I feel like I'm one of the best processors to have the ball.”

After finishing seventh in the MVP voting last season, Cade Cunningham seems to have continued his high-level of play in the 2025-26 campaign. Through 47 games played so far this season, Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 9.6 assists (career-high) per game while shooting 46.2% from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the three-point line.