The Atlanta Falcons showed appreciation towards one of their former players in tight end Hayden Hurst.

Hurst announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, ending a career that saw him play seven seasons from 2018 to 2025. He presented five teams throughout that span, playing two seasons with the Falcons from 2020 to 2021.

“I never thought I’d turn it into a 7 year NFL career but l put my head down and worked. I was determined to make football work after baseball failed me, and I never let anyone tell me I couldn’t do anything. I wouldn’t change a thing about my career, the ups and downs made me dig deep, talk to God more and find out who I was inside. The answer: a fighter. I fought daily to be the best version of myself that I could and I hope it showed on the field with the passion I played with every snap and every game,” Hurst wrote on Instagram about his retirement.

“To all the fans in the cities I played in thank you for supporting me along the way and I hope I represented your hometown well. From Columbia to Baltimore, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Charlotte and Los Angeles I got to see the world! I’m truly at peace announcing my retirement today because I checked every box athletically I wanted to. Now it’s time to sit back and be the best husband and father I can be! Let’s see if Nolan can beat Dad #88outthegate Much Love 🫡.”

Atlanta caught wind of the retirement post, showing the franchise's respect for everything Hurst achieved in his career.

“Congrats to @haydenrhurst on his retirement! 👏,” the post read.

Article Continues Below

How Hayden Hurst played throughout NFL career with Falcons

It's clear that Hayden Hurst garnered respect with how effective he was as an offensive weapon in the NFL.

His time with the Falcons stood out. 2020 marked his best season as he made 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. Throughout 79 career appearances in the NFL, Hurst made 195 receptions for 1,902 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Hurst will enjoy retirement from the NFL, walking away from a career that gifted him so much for many years.