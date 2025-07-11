The Penn State Nittany Lions are in a strong position as head coach James Franklin and his players get ready for the 2025 college football season.

The Nittany Lions have been an elite Big Ten team for years, but Franklin's crew has stumbled against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes for six consecutive years. Penn State is looked at as the preseason favorite in the Big Ten this year, as they are loaded with talent and quarterback Drew Allar may be the best at his position in both the league and the nation.

The defending champion Buckeyes don't have the experience level that they did last year, and they appear to be in a challenging position when it comes to competing against Penn State, Oregon and Michigan.

As far as Franklin is concerned, the greatest concern remains the Buckeyes. The two teams will meet at The Horseshoe in Columbus in early November, and Penn State's season will likely hinge on that game.

There will be significant pressure on Penn State against the Buckeyes, and it will be difficult for the team to keep the 2024 game out of their mind. Penn State had an early 10-0 lead, but the Buckeyes rallied for a 20-13 win at Penn State. It will be difficult for Penn State to keep its poise on the road against their long-time tormentors.

The non-conference schedule appears ridiculously easy with home games against Nevada, Florida International and Villanova to start the year. They open the Big Ten season with a major challenge against Oregon, but that game is at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State has multiple weapons on offense

Allar is likely to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation during his senior season. He completed 67 percent of his passes last season with a 24-8 TD-interception ratio, and his numbers are likely to be even better this season. Many observers believe he has a chance to elevate himself to become the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if he takes advantage of his situation this season.

Running back Kaytron Allen had 1,109 rushing yards last season along with a 5.0 yards per carry mark. Nicholas Singleton added 1,099 yards. These two appear to be an excellent duo for Franklin.

The receivers look solid, but the loss of tight end Tyler Warren is an issue that the team will have to overcome. Warren caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. Wide receiver Liam Clifford caught just 18 passes last year, but much more will be expected. Kyron Ware-Hudson played for USC last season and he caught 38 passes for the Trojans. He has transferred to Penn State and is a likely starter.