Trevor Story’s resurgence couldn’t have come at a better time for the Boston Red Sox. On Friday night at Fenway Park, the veteran shortstop crushed two three-run home runs and drove in six runs, powering Boston to a 10-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in front of a crowd of 35,620.

Story’s first blast came in the opening inning, a deep shot to center field that set the tone for the night. He followed it up in the seventh with another three-run homer into the Monster Seats, marking his 20th career multi-homer game. It was a signature performance for a player who, over the past three injury-riddled seasons, has worked relentlessly to return to form.

“I just feel that sense of normalcy and I feel settled in,” Story said. “Not trying to battle for health every single day. That side of it can take a lot out of you.”

Trevor Story finds rhythm as Red Sox roll

Rookie right-hander Hunter Dobbins impressed in his second career spot start, tossing six innings of three-hit ball with six strikeouts and no walks. The performance built on his successful debut earlier this month against St. Louis, another game in which Boston’s offense exploded.

Boston’s manager Alex Cora praised Story’s simplified approach at the plate. “He's such a good athlete that we've taken away the thought process now,” Cora said. “I want him to be an athlete, to be in a position to attack and execute.”

Rob Refsnyder added three hits, and Ceddanne Rafaela and Carlos Narváez each went deep in the win. Alex Bregman’s return from the paternity list added another boost to Boston’s lineup.

Despite fans clamoring for top prospect Marcelo Mayer to get the call-up, Story is reminding the organization there’s no need to rush. The 32-year-old is now hitting .321 with five homers and 14 RBIs across 21 games this season.

Meanwhile, Mayer shined in Worcester, collecting seven RBIs on Friday, including a grand slam. But for now, the job belongs to Story.

As Reuters reported, the White Sox dropped to 4-15 with another road loss. Starter Martín Pérez left early due to forearm tightness after giving up four runs in three innings.

Boston will look to extend its win streak to four when the series continues Saturday at Fenway.