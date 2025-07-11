The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to enter the All-Star break with a seven-game winning streak. It all started when starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff made his highly anticipated return against the Miami Marlins. Brewers manager Pat Murphy and the organization have been waiting for years to get him off the injured list. Now, Nestor Cortes is the only starter that is still out.

Woodruff's return to the major leagues surprised fans around the league. The former All-Star allowed one run on two hits over six innings against the Marlins. After the game, the Brewers' former ace was grateful to be back after a long, arduous process.

When he was close to coming back to the majors, Milwaukee's starter suffered setbacks that prolonged his recovery. His ankle gave him problems and then a come-backer nearly ended Woodruff's season.

Woodruff spoke to Foul Territory TV about his experience. According to him, he is grateful for the extra time to make sure his body was fully ready to come back.

"You get to the finish line twice and then some unforeseen stuff pops up, but you know what? That's life, man."@B_Woody24 explains why his setbacks during rehab were a blessing in disguise. pic.twitter.com/LZkIexty1q — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 11, 2025

“You get to the finish line twice and then some unforeseen stuff pops up, but you know what? That's life, man,” Woodruff said. “That's kind of the rehab process, and a blessing in disguise. It gave me a little bit more time to work on my body, work on my delivery a little bit and try to get everything as in sync as I could.”

Woodruff's return breathed life into Murphy's team. Milwaukee has not lost since his return from the IL. As the Brewers eagerly await Cortes' return from injury, they have a chance to steal the lead in the National League Central for the first time this season. Regardless of what happens this weekend, the gap between Milwaukee and the Chicago Cubs is small.

Woodruff hopes to continue his hot streak on the mound. If he does, the Brewers have at least one playoff-ready starter to throw at opponents this fall.