Shaquille O'Neal is getting real about clickbait titles.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the NBA shared how he doesn't appreciate false articles about his personal life and wants to move past that.

“My favorite thing is always saying, ‘image is reality,' ” says O'Neal.

He added that there is always a “false narrative comes out and you get another guy taking the picture and putting it on his page…it's all clickbait.”

The four-time NBA champion shared that the reason behind these “clickbait” headlines and stories is that people want to gain popularity at others' expense.

“Listen, everybody wants their page to be famous, I understand it,” he continued. “You have to understand, you don't go to people's wives. That's something you just don't do.”

At the end of the day, Shaq is over all of the drama.

“I'm 53, so I'm done with all that.”

Shaq's message about clickbait follows when a post went viral earlier this month when he posed for a photo with his friend's wife. Monique Martin posed with Shaq in a photo with the NBA legend's hands wrapped around her. Fans quickly gave their opinion on the incident writing, “Hugging your boys wife from the back is diabolical.”

Martin captioned the photo on her own account, “My favorite guy is back in town and of course he stopped by to see his favorite people!! Class act always, which is why I love seeing that face pop in!!!”

Another account that reposted the photo wrote in their caption: “Shaq surprised another man’s wife with a visit, and her reaction was: My favorite guy is back in town!”

Shaq did not hesitate to stop the drama and commented under the viral post.

“Yes my boys wife,” he wrote. “I can tell yall site is broke and need money nice try this is the reason yall always gonna b a broke blog. Thanks for making me more money though #dummies”