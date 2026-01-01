Jason Kelce might see some basketball courts in his future, as his daughter, Wyatt, showcased some of her skills.

In the New Year's Eve episode of New Heights, which the retired Philadelphia Eagles star co-hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce, WNBA star Caitlin Clark joined with a gift for Jason. As the Super Bowl champion was opening his presents from the Indiana Fever star, which included a pop shot portable basketball hoop, he did not hesitate to begin using the gift. Jason attached the hoop to his dog's crate, where he got a shot in and wanted his daughter to join him.

He spotted Wyatt, 6, — his oldest daughter of four whom he shares with his wife Kylie Kelce — in the hallway and asked her to come into the room where he was filming.

“Oh my gosh, you are wearing the perfect attire. Come down here,” he told Wyatt who was wearing a pink Disney princess dress.

Jason's daughter took on the challenge and scored using just one hand.

“Full-on baseball chuck. You’re doing great!” Clark cheered on Wyatt.

Travis, who joined the podcast remotely as well also praised his niece, “You’re killing it!”

After she got the shot in, Wyatt put on Jason's headphones to say hello to Clark and her Uncle Travis.

“Hi! That was awesome,” the WNBA star told Wyatt.

“You’re the best, Wy! Adorable,” Uncle Travis added.

Jason has four daughters, Wyatt, 6, Eliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley who was born in March 2025 and is less than a year old.

Clark also gave Wyatt confidence telling Jason that she “got a future” in basketball.

Right now, however, Jason has said that his daughters have an interest in soccer and gymnastics and are not yet interested in watching sports with him.

“I gotta start coming up with a game, I think,” he said in a November episode of New Heights. “ I think that's the way. I gotta figure out some way that we're doing something and playing while the game's happening because the attention span is not there. These kids, they can't sit down and watch. They just want the screen to be changing continually.”

While he noted that his daughters are still “so young,” he thinks that if anyone of his daughters would it would be his eldest.

“Wyatt, I think she would do it now,” Jason explained. “She usually wants to watch some Disney movie or another game. But I'm hopeful that it's gonna start to happen.”