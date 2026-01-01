The San Antonio Spurs came into their game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday looking to snap a two-game losing streak. As of publication, the Spurs were trailing by double digits early in the third quarter. But Spurs stars Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle gave the home crowd something to cheer about when the duo connected for an epic alley-oop slam.

The alley-oop play came early in the second quarter of the Spurs game against the Knicks as Stephon Castle came up with a steal, raced up court, and found the trailing Victor Wembanyama who threw down a one-handed dunk. For the Spurs to get back in the win column, they’re going to need plays like that from their stars.

The Spurs came out of their Christmas Day matchup sailing high as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder for the third time this season. But since then, they have not been able to get things back on track. The Spurs have lost two games in a row, one to the lowly Utah Jazz, and another to the inconsistent Cleveland Cavaliers. It appears that talk of the Spurs being a possible contender were a little bit premature.

In any case, the Spurs are set up nicely to take their place in the upper-echelon of the Western Conference in the years to come.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, Wembanyama had appeared in 20 games at a little over 30 minutes per game. He had been averaging 24.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 blocked shots while shooting 51.4 percent from the field, 34.9 percent from the 3-point line and 83.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Castle had appeared in 23 games and was averaging 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.3 percent from the field, 27.4 percent from the 3-point line and 72.9 percent from the free-throw line.