The Savannah Bananas aim to entertain, first and foremost. They have achieved massive success over the last few years by understanding exactly what they are and what their audience wants from baseball's version of a variety show. Late in Friday's 3-2 win over The Firefighters, the ballclub delivered on its promise to make the sport fun. Left fielder Robert Anthony Cruz made a spectacular backflip catch for the final out of the game, via the Bleacher Report Walk-Off X account.

The night's hero, who goes by the nickname Coach RAC, is known for breaking out this trick. However, it hits differently when it comes during such a clutch situation. He and the Bananas sent the Petco Park crowd home on a thrilling note. A buzz-worthy conclusion is a good way to leave fans wanting more. The Bananas' business model continues to produce successful results.

BACKFLIP CATCH FOR THE WIN?!

This was about more than just putting on a good show, though. Redemption was at stake. Back in July, Cruz misfired on one of his patented backflips and fell right on his face during a live CNN broadcast. He made fun of himself and explained that he was sleep-deprived and could not quite keep track of where he was in mid-air due to the studio's bright lights. Context is often lost in viral moments, though. Now, Coach RAC is giving the internet something much more glorious to consume.

His highlight-reel play perfectly characterizes the Bananas' fundamental goal of captivating fans. The many children who come to the stadium to watch this team want to experience something new and exciting, and this group of athletes/performers seeks to challenge their imaginations. Mission accomplished.

The Savannah Bananas come through for the crowd

While there are plenty of people who believe the Bananas are bad for baseball, it is important to acknowledge that this is not an alternative product to MLB. When a pitcher comes out in stilts, it should be abundantly clear that you are not witnessing America's Pastime. And that is perfectly fine. The Harlem Globetrotters are beloved and regarded as a legendary form of entertainment. Perhaps the Bananas will one day reach that status as well. Their ticket sales certainly speak volumes.

One should also remember that the late-great Willie Mays made basket catches in part to give paying fans a memorable day at the ballpark. Surely, he would appreciate Cruz's game-ending backflip, right? Thousands of others did, that is obvious.