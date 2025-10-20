Alabama football continues to surge under head coach Kalen DeBoer, and Saturday’s 37-20 win over Tennessee may have been the spark that reignited national championship chatter in Tuscaloosa. The victory marked the Crimson Tide’s fourth consecutive win over a ranked opponent and firmly reinserted them into the College Football Playoff picture.

Matt Stahl of AL.com wrote that the win “means the Crimson Tide is right on track as far as the College Football Playoff goes,” while 247Sports’ Brett Greenberg described the scene as “what a night in Tuscaloosa.”

Fox Sports’ Aaron Torres also praised DeBoer, saying, “You could argue Kalen DeBoer has done as good a coaching job as anyone in college football.”

Quarterback Ty Simpson threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, spreading the ball to a deep rotation of receivers, including Ryan Williams, who returned from a concussion to post 87 yards.

The Tide defense also made its mark, sacking Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar four times. With Alabama now 6-1, optimism has returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the focus has shifted to both playoff positioning and the future of the program.

That future just got brighter. According to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn has committed to Alabama. “Staying home! AGTG and RTR!” Seaborn told Fawcett.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Trent Seaborn has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @rivals The 6’1 200 QB from Alabaster, AL chose the Crimson Tide over South Carolina, Miami, & Oregon “Staying home! AGTG and RTR!”https://t.co/gwspKYjl7u pic.twitter.com/Y4ropRtJyZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 20, 2025

The 6’1”, 200-pound signal-caller from Alabaster, Alabama, chose the Crimson Tide over South Carolina, Miami, and Oregon, giving DeBoer another foundational piece for the offense.

Seaborn’s commitment comes at a time when Alabama has been red-hot on the recruiting trail. The Tide recently flipped Georgia edge rusher Corey Howard, a 6-foot-6 prospect from Valdosta, and landed several other blue-chip recruits, including linebacker Xavier Griffin and wideout Cederian Morgan.

DeBoer’s aggressive approach in recruiting is quickly restoring Alabama’s familiar dominance, with the Tide currently ranked third nationally in the 247Sports team rankings.

The timing of Seaborn’s commitment couldn’t be better. His decision reinforces the stability and momentum DeBoer has created since taking over the program, and his in-state roots further strengthen the Tide’s recruiting presence in Alabama.

With a playoff run in sight and elite talent continuing to flow into Tuscaloosa, the message is clear.