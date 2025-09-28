On Sunday afternoon, the Houston Texans hit the field at home against the Tennessee Titans as both teams searched for their first win of the 2025 NFL season. The Texans' offense, or lack thereof, has been a major storyline for the team this season, with CJ Stroud continuing to regress after his standout rookie year.

He hasn't exactly had a whole lot of support from his offensive line, a theme that continued on Sunday against Tennessee with one of the worst-blocked plays you will ever see.

The offensive line CJ Stroud is working with: pic.twitter.com/g9RvTBWdWV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

(Video via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter, per the NFL's official account).

On the play, the Texans completely neglected to block a member of the Titans' defensive line, who got to Stroud in less than a second and blew up any chance of whatever the Texans had planned out had of succeeding.

Overall, poor offensive line play has been a defining characteristic of the last few years for the Texans, ever since Stroud took over as the team's starting quarterback back in 2023. However, up to this year at least, the team had been able to find ways to work around it, making it to the divisional round of the playoffs in both 2023 and 2024.

In 2025, however, that has not been the case, as last weekend's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped the Texans to a record of 0-3, a mark that is historically almost impossible to come back from if the playoffs are a team's aspirations.

The Texans' defense remains one of the NFL's elite units, and if the team is going to make a turnaround at some point this year, that element of the squad will probably be the reason why.

In any case, up next for Houston after the divisional tilt against the Titans will be a tough road game against the Baltimore Ravens next week.