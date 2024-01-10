So long and farewell, The Revenge...

Our Flag Means Death will not be returning for a third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Max has chosen to cancel the pirate comedy starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, who also served as executive producer.

A Max spokesperson shared a statement to THR saying, “While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death, we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life. We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show.”

Our Flag Means Death: Ahoy, historical pirate queer rom-com

The cancelation follows the one for the Waititi co-created comedy, Reservation Dogs, which ended last year. Another of the multi-hyphenates project, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, is also ending this year with season six. However, he has one project coming up, a remake of Time Bandits starring Lisa Kudros on Apple TV+.

Our Flag Means Death Has been praised for featuring queer storylines as well as scoring high among critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show earned a 94% Tomatometer and 93% on audience score for its first season’s 10 episodes which aired in March 2022. It was renewed for a shortened run with eight episodes and ended in October 2023.

Jenkins shared a post on Instagram Tuesday, regarding the cancelation, “I’m very sad I won’t set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family. But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Jenkins (@dvidjenkins)

I guess it was inevitable of the Revenge’s adventure to come to an end. One of the show’s fan favorites — of which there are many — bid goodbye in one of the most heartbreaking ways possible.

Oh well… As sad as it is for one of the best and most interesting comedy shows to hit the streaming services, at least it ended relatively well. Somewhere out there, Stede, Edward and the rest of the crew are watched over by Izzy Hands from the beyond.

Until then, Ahoy, The Revenge!