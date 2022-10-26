Outlast Trials Closed Beta signups now open

The Closed Beta for the upcoming multiplayer horror game Outlast Trials is now open. Keep reading to learn more about the Outlast Trials Closed Beta and how to join it, as well as a quick rundown of its gameplay and story.

The Outlast Trials Closed Beta dates: October 28 to November 1, 2022

The Closed Beta begins on October 28, 2022, and ends on November 1, 2022. Signups are currently open on the game’s Steam page. Players just need to request access to the Closed Beta, then wait and see if they are accepted.

Outlast Trials gameplay

Outlast Trial is a first-person survival horror game that happens in the Outlast universe. Similar to its predecessors, players cannot properly fight back against the dangers in the game. However, two things set it apart from its predecessors. The first is the ability to fight back, to an extent. In the previous games, players could only hide and run from the horrors that want to kill them. Now, players have access to items that they can use to hold the enemies at bay. These include mines and smoke bombs. However, these are not permanent solutions, as players still need to run away from the monsters.

Additionally, players are no longer alone in Outlast Trials. Up to four players can help each other escape from the monsters in this game. Some locations in the game need more people to access, so the experience will be very much different than when playing solo. Of course, this does not mean that surviving is trivial with friends. If anything, it might even make it harder for players to make sure their whole group stays alive.

Much like in the previous games, it does not take much to kill your character, so make sure to play well and survive well.

Outlast Trials story

Outlast Trials happens during the Cold War era. The Murkoff Corporation offers those who are lost, poor, and have nowhere else to go an opportunity to be part of something greater. Unbeknownst to these people, however, this involves brutal experimentation. After all, the Murkoff Corporation wants to test out brainwashing and mind control, and they don’t care what happens to their guinea pigs. It is up to you, the player, to finish these trials with your life intact. However, it’s a different story if your sanity will be intact with it. Outlast Trials is a standalone game, meaning players do not need to play the first two Outlast games to play this game.

That’s all the information you’ll need for the Outlast Trials Closed Beta. For more gaming news from us, click here.