A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

City Reapers star Bryson Tiller has received another offer to play for a Division I school, this time from the Cincinnati Bearcats. Tiller is classified under the Class of 2025, so there’s still plenty of time for him to think about which school he’d take his talents to in case he wants to take the college route.

Via Dino Siervo:

“’25 5 ⭐ Bryson Tiller (@brysontiller_11) has received an offer from Cincinnati. The 6’9 F from OTE (@OvertimeElite) is running with Atlanta Xpress (@AtlXpress) on the UAA Circuit. Tiller holds offers from Florida, Houston, Indiana, Michigan and other HM programs”

Apart from the Bearcats, Bryson Tiller also has offers from the Xavier Musketeers, Tulane Green Wave, Stanford Cardinal, Ole Miss Rebels, Missouri Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, Houston Cougars, Georgie Tech Yellow Jackets, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Cleveland State Vikings, and Auburn Tigers, per 247 Sports.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While college basketball fans await his decision, Tiller will continue to have fun polishing his skills and talent in OTE.

“It’s really been a great experience,” Bryson Tiller told 247sSports back in March. “Playing against a high, high level of competition is always going to get you better and playing against potential lottery picks and Draft eligible guys it is really all that you could ask for. The skill development is great. The teaching is great. The weight room is great. So i’m just really blessed to be here.”

During the OTE regular season, Bryson Tiller averaged 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. At the moment, Tiller, who also won the King of the Court Final during the OTE Weekend Event, is with the Atlanta Express on the AAU circuit.