Bryson Tiller, one of the top recruits for the class of 2025, is still working and polishing his game. Fortunately for the Overtime Elite star with the City Reapers, he has the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo who have shown him how he can elevate his game further.

In a recent interview, Tiller opened up about his game and the biggest influences on his style. He admitted that Leonard, Tatum and Antetokounmpo have been huge inspirations for him as he tries to develop various aspects of his play.

The no. 4 ranked player in the class of 2025, Tiller is known for his shooting and rebounding. Nonetheless, he believes his defense shouldn’t be overlooked as well.

“I think one of my biggest strengths heading into the year, and it still is, is my mid range jump shooting. Also my on ball defense. I think those two things are still things that I will continue to work on and improve on but I would say I’m working my speed and agility, my overall athleticism and my leadership as things that I’m to get better at and continue to work on,” Tiller told 247 Sports.

Bryson Tiller played a big role for the City Reapers in their Overtime Elite title run this 2022-23 season. After putting up 11.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during the campaign, he maintained his production in the postseason and averaged 11.4 points and 5.8 boards en route to the championship.

Clearly, though, Tiller is not satisfied with his current level. And by the looks of it, he’s going to only get better as he continues his Overtime Elite journey. Maybe we’ll get a future Kawhi Leonard or Jayson Tatum in him…maybe even better.