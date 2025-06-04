After a devastating defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves have entered the offseason with a lot of unanswered questions on their plate.

With the 2025 NBA Draft just three weeks away, the Timberwolves need to turn their attention to the No. 17 first-round pick in the draft.

Minnesota doesn't own its first-round pick, but it has the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft via the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. The Wolves received Julius Randle and a top-13 protected first-round pick from the Detroit Pistons after that team reached the playoffs.

The Timberwolves currently have 2 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, it remains unknown whether they will use one of those picks in a blockbuster trade to bring in a superstar player.

Minnesota must be cautious in selecting raw talent from the draft to fit and complement players like Anthony Edwards and the current Minnesota core.

2025 NBA Draft: Timberwolves’ path forward after playoff heartbreak

The issues with the current core of the Timberwolves got exposed in the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Therefore, the Timberwolves front office, led by Tim Connelly, the president of basketball operations of the Timberwolves, must now shift their attention to the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.

Wolves POBO Tim Connelly on 2025 Draft assets "We're wide open. If we can add a clear rotation piece using those picks, we'd be all over it. We're also very encouraged and excited about the guys are gonna be there. We don't see a lot of separation between 17 & 31." pic.twitter.com/W7KMOcuAVx — Jonah (@Huncho_Jman) June 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it can be pointed out that the Timberwolves have problems when it comes to developing young talent and bringing out their full potential on the court.

In the last draft, Minnesota took a swing by trading up to the No. 8 pick to select Rob Dillingham, the former Kentucky star who was poised for success as veteran guard Mike Conley was nearing the end of his career.

However, He only logged in 49 games during his rookie season and only played when the team was either winning by a big margin or when they were losing. Most of the time, he was found on the Minnesota bench.

This clearly outlines Minnesota's failure to develop young players. It looks like they might trade this year's pick for a star player, but their financial condition prohibits them from doing so.

They need players to bring defensive stability to the current core and wing forwards who can take some of the burden off Anthony Edwards.

It is a crucial decision ahead of the upcoming season if the Timberwolves want to run it back with the same core.

3 players the Timberwolves must avoid in the 2025 NBA Draft

3. Walter Clayton Jr. – G

Walter Clayton Jr. is a very good ball handler and a versatile player who can make contributions on both ends of the court. However, he is an older prospect, and it would be somewhat contradictory to draft a point guard one year removed from trading up into the lottery to draft Dillingham.

Meanwhile, it is still possible for the Timberwolves to bring in a point guard so that Edwards can have some rest, but the team currently has no shortage of guards if they can promote from within and develop the players that they have.

2. Egor Demin – G/F

Once projected as a top-five pick, Demin's stock has declined due to inconsistent performances against high-level competition. His shooting struggles, particularly a 0-for-10 game against Providence, raise concerns about his ability to create offense without screens.

However, questions about his shot creation and shooting abilities could cause him to fall out of the lottery. Moreover, his unique skill set makes him a tough fit on certain teams.

1. Collin Murray-Boyles – PF

The Timberwolves have the No. 17 pick in the draft, and it is unlikely that Murray-Boyles will fall that far. Meanwhile, he is recognized for his high motor and interior scoring.

Nonetheless, his lack of elite athleticism and an inconsistent jump shot raise questions about his fit in the modern NBA, which values spacing and versatility.

The Timberwolves might benefit more from a forward who can stretch the floor and defend multiple positions.