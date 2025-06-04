There is a chance that the 2025 NBA Finals is the only time ESPN utilizes Doris Burke, Mike Breen, and Richard Jefferson together as the commentating trio.

At least, according to The Athletic. They published a story talking about Burke, Breen, and Jefferson's first season together, which was the result of the firings of likes of Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Jackson.

Initially, JJ Redick joined Breen and Burke. He then left to coach the Los Angeles Lakers, causing Jefferson to join Burke and Breen.

Now, the lineup could be shaken up after one season of Burke, Breen, and Jefferson. The Athletic notes that ESPN intends to bring back Jefferson. Sources told them that Amazon Prime Video also “expressed some interest” in him for their broadcasts, but we will have to see what happens there.

Burke is in a different spot. The Athletic states that her spot is “not guaranteed for next season.” ESPN is going to “evaluate its entire roster,” including Breen, who is signed on a long-term deal.

What will ESPN do with Doris Burke for next NBA season?

One of the things ESPN executives will contemplate is whether Burke is better on a two-person or three-person team. So, it does not sound like they will move on from her. If anything, they will rework the team to fit her style better.

The problems with ESPN's team go beyond Burke. As The Athletic notes, Breen is trying to recapture the “magic that he had with Van Gundy and Jackson.” In turn, he may be trying to do too much.

Breen also lacks chemistry with both of his partners, especially Burke. Per The Athletic, there are several occasions where he fails to “build on” his partners' comments.

Like it or not, Burke, Breen, and Jefferson will commentate the NBA Finals together. It may just be a one-and-done experiment, though.