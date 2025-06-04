The New York Knicks made the big decision to fire Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday after they suffered a six-game exit in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

That means the search is now on for the franchise's next head coach, and several names have popped up on the radar. Two specific coaches whom the Knicks reportedly have their eyes on are Jason Kidd and Ime Udoka, but as Marc Stein reported, even speaking to one of them will be a task. Kidd has two years left on his contract with the Dallas Mavericks, while the Houston Rockets are happy to have Udoka as their boss:

“Two head coaches who are not currently available but said to interest the Knicks, according to league sources, are Dallas' Jason Kidd and Houston's Ime Udoka,” Stein wrote.

“One source with knowledge of the Rockets' thinking told The Stein Line categorically that permission to speak with Udoka would be rejected if the Knicks requested it.

A similar response would be expected from the Mavericks, but a read on their position as conclusive as Houston's could not be immediately confirmed Tuesday night. Kidd has two seasons left on a contract extension he received during last season's playoffs with the Mavericks in the midst of a run to the NBA Finals.”

Udoka has done a great job with the Rockets despite bowing out in the first round of the playoffs. As for Kidd, he's seemingly going nowhere. The Mavericks are very committed to him.

However, Kidd once played for the Knicks, and as Stein noted, they interviewed him for the HC opening in 2020 before deciding to hire Thibodeau. Kidd already has a relationship with franchise star Jalen Brunson as well after his time with Dallas.

Both Kidd and Udoka could be great candidates, but obtaining permission to have any contact will be tough.

Some big decisions lie ahead for the Knicks as they look to finally make a Finals run in 2025-26.