The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Dallas only won seven games in the regular season, in part because of injuries to Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs. Everyone is on the mend, but Diggs has yet to practice with his team this offseason.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is in danger of missing out on $500,000 of his 2025 base salary, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Diggs has not participated in the team's offseason program, and could leave some money on the table as a result.

Diggs is currently rehabbing his surgically repaired knee in Miami instead of attending offseason activities with his team. He was not in attendance during the first two phases of the offseason program. Diggs has also not attended organized team activities over the past few weeks.

At this point, it feels unlikely that Diggs will get that money back. According to his contract, he must take part in 84.375% of the team's offseason program to avoid losing his $500,000.

Ultimately, Diggs may be comfortable forgoing that $500,000 if it means rehabbing his injured knee however he sees fit.

Cowboys fans won't complain as long as Diggs is ready at the start of the 2025 NFL season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave Trevon Diggs update in April

The Cowboys are apparently aware of what's going on with Diggs even though he is not at the team facility.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Adam Schultz of Yahoo Sports that Diggs' injury rehab is going smoothly during an interview in late April.

“We have a good idea,” Jones said. “He's working hard. That's very important because if he will be very good and diligent in his rehab process, then he'll get back quicker. And when he does get back, he'll be sounder. If he has not worked as hard, he is more subject to injury. He's learned that one time. I have a lot of hope that his actual rehab and experience from the time before is really helping him out. I think it is.”

The Cowboys would be foolish to rush Diggs back before he feels ready.

Diggs has dealt with knee injuries over the past two NFL seasons. Any type of setback could put his entire career into jeopardy.

In the meantime, Dallas can focus on integrating Kaiir Elam and rookie Shavon Revel Jr. into Matt Eberflus' defense.