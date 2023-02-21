Overtime Elite has crowned Ausar Thompson as the 2022-23 season’s league Most Valuable Player. The league announced Thompson’s win along with the other winners of various awards via its official website.

Through his exceptional play from start to finish of the regular season, Ausar Thompson was able to get the nod of the coaches, fellow players, fans, and staff of Overtime Elite who all had a voice in choosing the MVP via voting.

Ausar Thompson bested four other players on the All OTE First Team for the MVP award, including his twin brother and teammate with the Overtime City Reapers, Amen Thompson. Others on the First Team are Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, Jordan Burks, and Somto Cyril.

Ausar Thompson put up 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game in the regular season for the Reapers. Amen Thompson, on the other hand, also put together a stellar stat line of 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.3 steals per contest.

Both Ausar Thompson and Amen Thompson are expected to be selected high in the upcoming NBA Draft. Ausar’s MVP win in Overtime Elite should improve his NBA Draft stock, at least in the eyes of casual observers. Those who have followed his career in Overtime Elite know how capable on both ends of the floor Ausar Thompson is. He can take over offensively with his athleticism and playmaking, while also providing a disruptive presence on defense for the Reapers, who finished the regular season with a 14-1 record and will face the Overtime Coldhearts in the semifinals.