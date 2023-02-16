After months of basketball, the Overtime Elite playoffs are finally here. On Friday, the league will kick off its postseason with two games. The two top teams in the regular season, the City Reapers and YNG Dreamerz, earned a bye in the first round. This means fans will have to wait a little longer to see potential top-three NBA Draft pick Amen Thompson and his twin brother Ausar in action for the Reapers.

Still, there is a lot of talent and high-level basketball coming up. With that being said, here is some important information about how to watch the 2023 Overtime Elite Playoffs Round 1.

Friday, Feb. 17

Tickets for both games are available at this link starting at $17. The Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia will host all games in the OTE first-round playoffs.

No. 4 Cold Hearts vs. No. 5 Hillcrest Bruins

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

No. 3 Word of God Holy Rams vs. No. 6 OSL Falcons

Tipoff time: 9 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime and YouTube Simulcast

Saturday, Feb. 18

Just like Friday, all games will happen at the Overtime Elite Arena. Tickets also start at $17 and are available for purchase using this link.

No. 5 Hillcrest Bruins vs. No. 4 Cold Hearts

Tipoff time: 6 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

No. 6 OSL Falcons vs. No. 3 Word of God Holy Rams

Tipoff time: 9 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime and YouTube Simulcast

Game Three Scenario

If the series is tied after the two games, teams will play a third game immediately following the conclusion of game two. It will consist of one eight-minute quarter with the home team determined by whoever has the higher seed. All points and fouls from game two will reset to zero.

Overview

The Cold Hearts finished the regular season 6-9 with the No. 4 seed. Most notably, half of their wins came against the Hillcrest Bruins. The most recent one was a 115-93 victory in Phoenix last week. On average, the Cold Hearts have defeated the Bruins by 17 points this season.

In addition to the advantage in the regular season, the Cold Hearts have the latest OTE Player of the Week. Tyler Smith finished the regular season scoring 19 points in each of the team’s last two games. He also averaged 9.0 rebounds and forced 3.0 steals in that span.

Tyler Smith played some of his best games this season against the Bruins averaging a double-double with 17.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. In the second game of the season series, the forward recorded a career-high 15 rebounds.

As for the other matchup of the first round, the Word of God Holy Rams are coming off a big victory over the YNG Dreamerz.

After suffering some setbacks with some departures, they bounced back by adding guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and forward Jayden Quaintance. With the duo, the Holy Rams went 6-4.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 20.3 points per game, the second-best mark in the league. Additionally, Quaintance is one of the only two players averaging a double-double in the OTE in the 2022-23 season.

The No. 1 City Reapers and No. 2 YNG Dreamerz will wait for their next opponents since they were the top seeds in the regular season, earning a bye in the first round. The Reapers will square off against the lowest remaining seed after the first round while Dreamerz will play the highest that advances.

The first game of the semifinals is on Tuesday, Feb. 21 with the official schedule being released at a later date.