Season 5 has just launched in Overwatch 2 and with it the patch notes. Here's everything in it, from balance changes to bug fixes and more.

Overwatch 2 Season 5 has been live for a while, bringing the changes listed in the patch notes. This includes Hero balance changes, some bugfixes, and more. Let's dive into the Overwatch 2 Season 5 patch notes without further ado.

Overwatch 2 Season 5 Patch Notes

Hero Updates

Tanks

Junker Queen Commanding Shout Temporary health reduced to 150 from 200 Rampage Ultimate cost increased by 15%

Roadhog Take a Breather Now amplifies healing received by 50% for 2.5 seconds after finishing Take a Breather



Damage

Cassidy Magnetic Grenade No longer has a maximum projectile travel range of 10 meters. The projectile now magnetizes toward an enemy target from 1.5 meters away and chases them for up to 1 second. Impact damage increased to 10 from 0 Explosion damage reduced to 70 from 120 Stuck targets now have their movement slowed by 30%. Stuck targets are now affected by a “Hindered” status effect, interrupting and preventing movement abilities from being activated.

Genji Shuriken Maximum Ammo increased to 30 from 24

Hanzo Storm Bow Maximum damage reduced to 120 from 125 Sonic Arrow Impact sound effect now plays for enemies Visual effect now briefly visible to enemies when first used

Mei Endothermic Blaster Damage per second reduced to 55 from 100 Primary fire slow scales from 30% to 50% Primary fire impact now builds up a slow effect that sticks to target for 1.5 seconds and slows them for 75% Secondary fire impact detonates the slow effect, dealing an additional 40 damage

Reaper Wraith Form Can no longer be activated while affected by mobility-locking effects

Tracer Pulse Pistols Spread increased by 15%

Widowmaker Widow's Kiss Scoped Shot damage falloff min-max range reduced to 40-60 meters from 70-100 meters Scoped shot maximum damage falloff scalar increased to 50% from 30%



Support

Lifeweaver Petal ornaments on his back had a 10% size and hit volume reduction Healing Blossom Maximum healing increased to 74 from 65 Thorn Volley Damage per projectile increased to 6 from 5 Projectile radius increased to 0.125 from 0.1 Ammo increased to 70 from 60 Petal Platform Walkable area increased by 15% Area to trigger lift now shrinks from a radius of 2 to 0.75 meters after initial placement Life Grip Cooldown reduced to 16 seconds from 20 Now heals target ally for 50 health Tree of Life Ultimate cost increased by 8%

Moira Fade Can no longer be activated while affected by mobility-locking effects



Map Updates

Busan New lighting scheme – Overcast

Rialto New lighting scheme – Evening

Watchpoint: Gibraltar Completely redesigned the final defender spawn area Added an exit route from the forward defender spawn Route adjustments and changes made around first capture point outside of the hangar Covers and route adjustments made inside the hangar



General Updates

Challenge Updates

Lifeweaver unlock challenges added.

Lifeweaver can now be unlocked by completing all his challenges!

Incomplete weekly challenges will no longer reset to zero. 100% of the progress made in weekly challenges in the previous week will be kept and carried over.

All weekly challenges requiring wins have been converted to “Complete games. Wins grant double progress.”

This change results in the required amounts becoming higher, but the average total number of games needed to complete the challenges has not.

On Fire Returns

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New State: Blazing The team's most exceptional player will now begin Blazing

Fire returns to the hero portrait and the scoreboard with new animations. Fire makes its debut in the kill feed as well.

Killing enemies that are On Fire grants Fire.

Players get fire from the following: Eliminations Damage Mitigated Damage Saves Healing Assists Capturing/Contesting Objectives Boosted Damage Crowd Control



Matchmaking Updates

Matchmaking Improvements Added new matchmaker functionality that should create matches with a narrower range of player skills. Continual tuning changes will be made throughout the season The matchmaker now prioritizes placing similar groups with wide skill ranges into the same match, which means solo players will see a lower chance of being placed in those matches

Matchmaking Bug Fixes Addressed some issues with backfills in Quick Play that could cause the backfill to take a long time or never occur. Fixed an issue where the matchmaker sometimes initialized new players’ competitive MMRs to a value that did not reflect their skill.

FFA Player Skill Ratings Big Fixes Fixed an issue with players getting incorrect skill ratings, which leads to longer queue times and worse match quality



Competitive Updates

Ranked Inactivity

Players who did not play competitive matches during the previous season will be Inactive

Inactive players do not have a visible Skill Tier and Division

Inactivity is different for each role in Role Queue

Open Queue players will be inactive no matter the role

Players who finish five games and achieve a Competitive Update will have a visible Skill Tier and Division again

Competitive Mystery Heroes

Competitive Mystery Heroes returns

Competitive Challenges are also back

Competitive Bug Fixes

Improved initial skill estimation

Bug Fixes