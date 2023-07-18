The Pac-12 will not be announcing a new TV deal at the conference's annual media day in Las Vegas on Friday, Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reports. It appears there will be no deal until August.

The Pac-12 continues to move the needle on a timeline for a TV deal. The conference is in the midst of negotiations to renew or replace the existing media rights contract with ESPN and Fox, which ends in 2024.

Friday's media day would have been a great time to announce a deal and allow teams to move forward to the upcoming season without distractions. Teams in the conference, as well as other conferences, really expect the Pac-12 to have a deal done before the start of the 2023 season.

That continues to be the expected deadline for now, but so much is unclear. The Pac-12 hasn't even said which network it is negotiating with.

The search for a new TV contract started a year ago when USC and UCLA announced their impending move to the Big Ten. Losing the Los Angeles market is a major blow for the Pac-12's future TV revenue. The conference distributed $37 million to each member school for the 2022-23 year, but that number is bound to decrease going forward.

As a result, other teams in the Pac-12, like Colorado, might search for a new conference like the Big 12. If schools start to jump ship for more TV revenue from other conferences, the Pac-12 is in serious jeopardy.

The Big 12 already has its own renewed deal with ESPN and Fox, which will start in 2025. Without the L.A. schools in the fold, the Pac-12 may not be able to get a deal that competes with the Big 12's.

The implications of the Pac-12 reaching a new media rights deal impact the entire ever-changing landscape of college football. The monetary structure of the sport is in constant transition. New players like Amazon and Apple are knocking on the door of college sports media rights. Other conferences and schools are growing impatient. The Pac-12 has to work this deal out sooner rather than later.