Following an impressive run in the NBA playoffs, the Indiana Pacers' journey came to a halt after being swept in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Boston Celtics. In response, the Pacers' front office has opted for a restrained approach in the 2024 NBA free agency, focusing largely on securing the core group that propelled them to the conference finals, while also making a strategic acquisition to bolster their roster.

2024 Indiana Pacers' NBA Free Agent Signings

In their only acquisition from another team this offseason, the Pacers have signed James Wiseman, the 7-foot center who previously played for the Detroit Pistons. Drafted second overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2020 NBA Draft, Wiseman's career has been marked by highs and lows. He showed potential in his rookie season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, but his progress was derailed by a torn meniscus in April 2021, causing him to miss the entire following season.

After a brief stint with the Pistons where he showed flashes of promise, his role diminished last season, leading to modest averages of 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. With a 2-year $4.7 million contract, the Pacers are providing Wiseman an opportunity to revitalize his career, stepping in for Jalen Smith who has departed for the Chicago Bulls.

Grade: B

2024 Indiana Pacers' free agency re-signings

Pascal Siakam, acquired in a trade from the Toronto Raptors last January, proved to be a crucial asset for the Pacers, particularly in their playoff run. The Pacers invested heavily in Siakam, trading away three first-round picks along with Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora. This gamble was rewarded as Siakam was instrumental in the Pacers’ deep playoff push, albeit ending in a sweep in the conference finals.

His impact was solidified with a new four-year, $188.9 million contract, ensuring his presence in the team's future plans. Last season, Siakam contributed impressively with averages of 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, along with shooting 54.9% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range. His dynamic play on both ends of the court makes him a foundational piece for the Pacers.

Grade: A

Andrew Nembhard

The Pacers have further solidified their backcourt by re-signing Andrew Nembhard, who demonstrated his value particularly in the postseason. Initially set for a three-year, $58.7 million extension, his contract was renegotiated to a four-year deal worth nearly $61 million. Nembhard's regular season averages were solid, but it was his postseason performance that truly highlighted his potential. Averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 56% from the field and 48.3% from three, Nembhard proved he could elevate his game when it matters most, showcasing his ability to perform under playoff pressure.

Grade: A-

After transferring from the New York Knicks, where he was disgruntled with his limited role, Obi Toppin found his groove within the Pacers’ up-tempo offense, fully capitalizing on his expanded responsibilities. Embracing his new environment, Toppin achieved career-highs last season, averaging 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, and displayed notable shooting efficiency with 57.3% from the field and 40.3% from three-point range. His successful adaptation to the Pacers' playing style and his significant contributions have secured him a new four-year, $58 million contract, marking him as a key component in the Pacers' offense moving forward.

Grade: B+

James Johnson

Lastly, the Pacers decided to retain the experienced James Johnson on a one-year minimum deal worth just over $3.3 million. While Johnson’s contributions on the court were minimal last season, his veteran presence and leadership off the court are invaluable. Serving as a mentor and an enforcer, Johnson provides the Pacers with depth and experience, crucial for nurturing the team's young talent and maintaining team cohesion.

Grade: C

Pacers' deliberate approach in 2024 free agency

Overall, the Indiana Pacers’ strategy in the 2024 NBA free agency has been conservative but deliberate, focusing on maintaining a stable and competitive roster while strategically bolstering their lineup. This approach is aimed at building on the previous season's successes and ensuring sustained competitiveness in the challenging Eastern Conference.