Bruce Brown proved that he can be a valuable player on a championship last season with the Denver Nuggets. After their near-immaculate playoff run, the feisty guard will be playing for a different team. Bruce Brown has agreed to a two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers, per Woj. Talk about making the most out of your situation!

Bruce Brown Player Background

Bruce Brown was a second-round pick by the Detroit Pistons in 2018. His time with the Pistons was uneventful, but he did show flashes of greatness during his time there. Eventually, Brown was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Nets' construction of a championship team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

In Brooklyn, Brown truly showed off his worth as one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA. This was never more apparent than the Nets' multiple playoff runs during his time there. Despite being a defensive-minded guard, Brown also showed off his scoring chops by feeding off of the looks generated by Irving and Durant.

Brown parlayed his success with the Nets into a new contract with the Denver Nuggets. Brown was a solid role player for them all throughout the season, but his breakout came in the playoffs. The Nuggets were already a massive pain to deal with even without Brown (having Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will do that). Inserting Brown into the lineup only solidified their roster, leaving them with virtually no holes. The backup point guard even had a couple of signature games in the playoffs.

Bruce Brown Fit With Pacers

The Pacers will get one of the most versatile guard defenders in Bruce Brown. Brown consistently saw minutes in the playoffs due to his ability to hound opposing guards and even some wings. That allowed their other stars to focus more on offense. Brown was also a great release valve on offense: he isn't a shot creator, but he's able to knock down the open three and find open gaps in the defense to cut into.