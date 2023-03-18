A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Paul George first made a name for himself as a member of the Indiana Pacers. The 6-foot-8 swingman spent the first seven years of his career repping the Pacers, and it was there where George, who now plies his trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, earned no less than four All-Star appearances.

George’s divorce from the Pacers was not exactly amicable, and it did leave a bitter taste in the mouth of the Indiana faithful. After all, it’s never easy to say goodbye to your team’s cornerstone superstar. It’s been six long years since PG left the Pacers, but at this point, some fans still haven’t moved on.

For his part, however, George doesn’t really mind getting booed in Indiana. The six-time All-NBA forward believes that at the end of the day, this comes from a place of love:

“I genuinely feel as much as they aren’t happy with how things went about, they boo me because, at the end of the day, it’s love,” George said. “I still got love there. I hung banners there. I’ll always be grateful for the time that I was there.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"They boo me because at the end of the day it's love. I still got love there. I hung banners there. I'll always be grateful for the time that I was there." Paul George on Indiana and the Pacers fans (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/v9jHPbaVsf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 17, 2023

Paul George clearly has nothing but love for the Pacers and the city of Indiana. He has a lot of fond memories playing for that team and for that city, and no amount of savage booing is going to significantly affect his feeling toward the Pacers.

Be that as it may, George’s loyalty now lies with the Clippers. LA is on a mission this season, and PG will be integral in their hunt for their first-ever NBA title.