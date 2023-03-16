Russell Westbrook has shut a lot of critics up with his recent performances for the Clippers. Things didn’t get off to a good start as the the team’s winning run eventually turned to a five-game losing streak once Westbrook joined the Clippers.

To make matters worse for Westbrook, teams weren’t guarding him anymore as he was dared to shoot while being completely open.

Although the Clippers lost to the Sacramento Kings earlier this month in what was their fifth straight defeat with Westbrook, it was the first time they won the possession battle with “Brodie” in the team. Westbrook notably hit out at critics following that game over how teams were playing him.

“I’m actually tired of that conversation of how teams play me, and ‘I don’t do s**t’ — I just hoop,” Westbrook said as per The Athletic’s Law Murray.

Since those comments, the Clippers have gone 4-0 with Westbrook finding ways to be effective even with teams choosing not to guard him.

That was most notably on display in the Clippers’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night where Westbrook recorded 15 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists with 0 turnovers.

Russell Westbrook did a better job in that first half finding ways to burn the Warriors for ignoring him. Attacked the offensive glass to create second chance points, set a high screen and scored as the roll man. Some quick clips. pic.twitter.com/FwuH5DofHn — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 16, 2023

If Westbrook continues to have similar performances like that, it’s only a good thing for him, his confidence and the Clippers as they look to finally deliver on a championship this year.

The Clippers currently sit in fifth in the Western Conference with a 37-33 record and are just 0.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns who are fourth. They play the Orlando Magic next on Saturday.