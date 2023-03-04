Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner was in more trade rumors than just about any NBA player last season. Speculation about Turner’s future was finally put on hold when the Pacers signed him to a two-year, $60 million contract extension at the end of January.

Myles Turner entered the 2022-2023 season in the final year of his contract. The Pacers looked to be rebuilding, and it appeared that Turner would leave Indiana at the trade deadline or in free agency. Now, it seems that Turner is part of the long-term future with the Pacers.

“I’m glad that we got it done. I think it was a win-win for both sides,” Turner said of the contract to Basketball News. “I think I have a good relationship with (Pacers owner) Herb Simon, and I think he has a big belief in what I’m capable of as well. I’m glad that we were able to come to terms on an agreement. Behind the scenes, for me personally, I was open to the idea of free agency, but I also wanted to at least give Indy a fair chance, and both sides came to an agreement.”

Most of the trade rumors had the Pacers sending Turner to the Los Angeles Lakers in a package centered around Russell Westbrook. Turner even told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Lakers should take a very hard look at trading two future first-round draft picks in a deal for himself.

The Lakers were unwilling to trade both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks at the start of the season. Led by Turner and All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana got off to a 10-6 start. The team eventually trailed off when Haliburton missed time with an injury, but Turner and the Pacers saw enough to make a commitment to one another.

“I’m comfortable. I’m where I want to be,” Turner said. “I’m growing with a young team that’s hungry. I think we’re just trying to get better and better every day, and that’s the main goal of this whole thing. I have a lot of belief in this city, a lot of belief in this program and a lot of belief in the guys in this locker room, so that was a big initial factor in me wanting to stay here.”

Turner can still technically be traded this summer, but the extension likely means that Indiana has little interest in moving the center anytime soon.

Turner is averaging career-highs of 18.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. The center’s 54.7% shooting from the field and 40.0% shooting from 3-point range are also the best marks of his career.