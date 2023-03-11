Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner put together a terrific two-way performance in Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets. He scored 21 points — on 8-for-15 shooting from the field — and blocked seven shots in a contest the Pacers went on to win in overtime by a final score of 134-125. So when the Pacers visit the Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night to play Jalen Duren, Killian Hayes, and the Detroit Pistons, every Pacers fan will surely be dying to know: Is Myles Turner playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Myles Turner injury status vs. Pistons

The Pacers have Turner listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown due to a back injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Pacers, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (bruised left knee) is also questionable to play for Indiana.

Turner, 26, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Pacers franchise. He’s averaging 18.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals, and 2.4 blocks per game across 57 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Texas standout is shooting the ball from behind the three-point arc with great accuracy in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Turner’s current 38.5% three-point percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect the Pacers to cruise to a road win over the Pistons on Saturday, regardless of if Turner plays. After all, the Pistons have struggled to win games on the road all season, as they own an 8-26 road record, the worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Myles Turner playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is maybe.