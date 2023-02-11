Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren showed the NBA he could be the next star in Motor City with a LeBron James-like performance on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Duren finished with a monster double-double of 30 points and 17 rebounds in their double-overtime victory over the Spurs. Making things even more amazing for the Pistons youngster, he had three assists and four blocks to get it done on both ends of the floor. It’s a career-high for Duren, who went 13-of-20 from the field in the 138-131 win.

With that stat line, Duren became just the fourth teenager in NBA and ABA history to have a 30-15 game. Aside from James, he joined the likes of Paolo Banchero and Moses Malone in the exclusive club, per the Washington Post.

Jalen Duren was naturally hyped about his milestone after the game. He even threw a savage shot at the Spurs, whom he said cannot stop him. And true enough, they couldn’t.

“They can’t stop me, I felt like nobody on their team could stop me…so I just took my advantages,” Duren said, per Jack Kelly of SB Nation.

It’s hard to blame Duren for being that confident. He earned the bragging rights after edging and dominating the Spurs on both ends.

Here’s to hoping that the young center maintains his production, though. Of course there will be inconsistencies since he’s still a rookie, but if he can build from his latest performance, the future will certainly be bright for him.