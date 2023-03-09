The Houston Rockets (15-50) visit the Indiana Pacers (29-37) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Pacers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Houston has won two of their last three games but remains in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets covered 40% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Indiana has lost two of their last three and sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers covered 55% of their games while 51% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Indiana came away with an eight-point road victory back in November.

Here are the Rockets-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Pacers Odds

Houston Rockets: +9.5 (-112)

Indiana Pacers: -9.5 (-108)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Pacers

TV: ATTSN Southwest, Bally Indiana

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston finds itself with the second-worst record in the league with 17 games remaining as they have all but ensured one of the best-four odds in the NBA lottery. That being said, the Rockets have shown signs of life in recent games thanks largely to an improved offensive effort. Houston averaged 120 PPG across their last three games – the eighth-highest mark in the league over that span. Additionally, Houston remains a formidable rebounding unit, particularly on the offensive glass. The Rockets lead the league in offensive rebound rate – something that could prove critical tonight considering the Pacers allow the second-most offensive rebounds per game.

If the Rockets’ biggest advantage comes on the glass, that starts with second-year center Alperen Sengun. Sengun has been rock-solid in recent games, averaging 15.7 PPG and 12.0 RPG across his last three games. Thus continues what has been a breakout season for the do-it-all center. Sengun has flashed his triple-double potential this season as well – proving to be an underrated passer from the center position. While the Pacers do have a strong defensive center via Myles Turner, Sengun’s work on the glass could very well be the deciding factor in tonight’s outcome.

Regardless of how well Sengun plays, this Houston team goes where their guards take them. Second-year guard Jalen Green is one of the more polarizing players in the sport considering his sky-high potential and maddening inconsistency. Green leads the team with 21.7 PPG but is shooting just 41% from the floor. However, he is coming off back-to-back strong nights with 25 and 31 points in his last two games. Green is the kind of player who could drop 40 on any given night… but could also shoot them out of the game. He did the latter in their earlier loss to the Pacers as Indiana held him to 20% shooting.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Indiana still finds itself in contention for a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in game as they sit two games back of the No. 10 seed. The Pacers have been a formidable opponent all season long – particularly with point guard Tyrese Haliburton healthy. Indiana holds a respectable 27-26 record with their star guard in the lineup compared to 2-11 with him out. Thankfully for Pacers backers, Haliburton is active tonight and all signs point to a big offensive output from him tonight. For the season, Haliburton averages 20.6 PPG in addition to 10.3 APG – the second-most in the league. The 23-year-old comes into tonight red-hot following a 40-point outburst against the 76ers. That just continues a string of big games for Haliburton as he’s averaged 34.5 PPG and 13.5 APG across his last three outings.

While Haliburton is certainly the key to Indiana covering tonight, big man Myles Turner is the foundation of the Pacers’ success. The veteran big is one of the most consistent players in the league thanks to his strong two-way play. For the season, Turner averages 17.9 PPG and 7.6 RPG. He remains a strong defensive player as well with 2.3 blocks per game. Perhaps his biggest contribution on the offensive end is his ability to stretch the floor as a 6’11” center. Turner averages 1.6 threes per game while shooting 39% from beyond the arc.

The X-factor for the Pacers tonight is sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Hield averages 17.3 PPG and 3.7 threes per game while shooting 43% from deep. As one of the best catch-and-shoot guys in the league, Hield should be due for a big night tonight considering the Rockets allow the most threes per game to opposing teams.

Final Rockets-Pacers Prediction & Pick

Despite Houston’s recent success, I don’t see how they hang with an underrated Pacers squad.

Final Rockets-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -9.5 (-108)