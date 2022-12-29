By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton injured his knee in Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. He was able to play through it and scored 23 points and dished out seven assists in the Pacers’ 129-114 victory. But when Indiana takes its home floor to play Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, every Pacers fan will be dying to know: Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

Is Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton playing vs. Cavs

Simply put, this question has yet to be answered.

The Pacers have Haliburton listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to a bruised right knee, per a tweet from the Indianapolis Star’s Dustin Dopirak. Haliburton has missed just two games this season for Indiana.

Haliburton, 22, is in his third year in the NBA and second as a member of the Pacers. He’s averaging 20.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 33 appearances this season. Despite being so young, he has already established himself as arguably the best playmaker in basketball. Haliburton’s current 10.2 assist average is the highest in the league right now, and he’s the lone player averaging double-digit assists per contest.

The Pacers’ chances of winning Thursday night seem bleak if Haliburton doesn’t play, but they aren’t. First off, as is stereotypical of a young team, the Cavaliers have struggled away from home as the owns a 6-9 road record. Plus, the Pacers have seen a fairly large amount of success at home so far this season, as they boast a 10-7 home record.