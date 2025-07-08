Without question, the news that Indiana Pacers' guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the 2025-2026 season was a significant blow. This comes after Haliburton tore his Achilles during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Recently, he underwent surgery to repair his Achilles. While he may be out for an entire season, that doesn't in any way jeopardize or diminish the impact he has made on the Pacers organization.

In just one postseason, Halliburton carried his team on his back. At every which way turn, he was the one with the ball with the game on the line. The Pacers have entrusted him with their future hopes of a long-awaited title.

His first rise to stardom came during the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. In Game 1, it was Halliburton's spectacular back iron assisted buzzer-beater that forced the tightly contested game into overtime.

Afterward, he paid homage to Pacers legend Reggie Miller by doing the iconic “choke sign” to the stunned orange and blue congregation gathered in the sanctity of Madison Square Garden. The Pacers went on to win the series 138-135 in six games.

Then came Game 1 of the Finals. It was Halliburton who hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, much to the horror of the baby blue flock packed in Oklahoma City. Altogether, Halliburton set a new standard for performing in the clutch.

At one point, Halliburton was 6-for-7 in clutch situations during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. That included going ahead or tying baskets in the last 90 seconds of the 4th quarter or overtime.

Historically, Haliburton found himself on par with the likes of Miller, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. On four occasions, he tied or took the lead in the last five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime. Since 1997, only James (8) and Miller (5) have achieved that feat. He also equaled Bryant as the only players to attempt 40 field goals over three games in the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton's place in the annals of Pacers history

In turn, he has solidified a place among a select few who have played for Indiana and their beloved Pacers.

There's always something special about basketball in Indiana. Being raised in a small town, kids take it upon themselves to pick up a ball, go out back, and take sheer pleasure in the simple art of shooting the ball.

In other words, Indiana prioritizes the fundamentals. That is what led Larry Bird and Steve Alford, Indiana-born and bred, to become legends in their own right.

Though born in California, Reggie Miller made Indiana his adopted home. He was drafted by the Pacers in 1987 as the 11th pick. Although fans originally wanted Alford, considering he helped bring a national championship to Indiana.

Nevertheless, Miller proved he belonged by playing the Indiana way.

His pure shooting, going toe-to-toe with fellow greats (i.e., Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Spike Lee), and carrying the team on his shoulders won hearts all over the heartland.

Now it is Halliburton who has carried the baton. Even though a year feels like an eternity, it won't take away what Halliburton has done in just a short time.

Plus, there's good reason to believe that he's got more in store in the years ahead. Plus, perhaps the Pacers will finally be able to hold up the Larry O'Brien trophy in the years ahead.

Either way, when it comes to Tyrese Haliburton, once a Pacer, always a Pacer.