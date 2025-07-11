Andrew Nembhard finally shared his thoughts on Myles Turner leaving the Indiana Pacers for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Turner left the Pacers after 10 years, having helped them in multiple playoff runs. His final year ended in the NBA Finals, getting Indiana there for the first time since 2000. However, their incredible postseason came to an end after losing Game 7 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As Turner is now with the Bucks, Nembhard gave his thoughts while the NBA's Summer League is going on, per The Athletic's James Boyd. He had shock towards the news but wishes his former teammate the best of luck.

“It was a little shocking when it first happened. Obviously, I loved my time with Myles, and it was great being his teammate…I’m excited to see his success over there,” Nembhard said.

What's next for Andrew Nembhard, Pacers

Andrew Nembhard has been Myles Turner's teammate for three years. This makes the former's reaction towards the latter's exit from the Pacers reasonable.

Turner represented Indiana throughout 642 regular-season games in his career. He averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 49.9% from the field, including 36.2% from beyond the arc, and 77.1% from the free-throw line.

Turner provided stability in the team's frontcourt throughout the abundance of change over the years, from Paul George to Victor Oladipo to Tyrese Haliburton now. As the last player from the 2015-16 squad, Turner now leaves to begin a new chapter of his NBA career.

In the meantime, Nembhard and the Pacers are regrouping as they go through a difficult situation. Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-26 season as he rehabs a torn Achilles, limiting the squad's potential for the campaign.

It does bring chances for players to step up. With Turner out, Obi Toppin can step up as the starting center alongside Pascal Siakam. With Haliburton absent, TJ McConnell can bring sparks to the offense while he shares ball-handling duties with Nembhard.

Indiana may not be in the championship mix, but their playoff chances would remain strong as they continue to possess plenty of talent.