Andrew Nembhard finally shared his thoughts on Myles Turner leaving the Indiana Pacers for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Turner left the Pacers after 10 years, having helped them in multiple playoff runs. His final year ended in the NBA Finals, getting Indiana there for the first time since 2000. However, their incredible postseason came to an end after losing Game 7 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As Turner is now with the Bucks, Nembhard gave his thoughts while the NBA's Summer League is going on, per The Athletic's James Boyd. He had shock towards the news but wishes his former teammate the best of luck.

“It was a little shocking when it first happened. Obviously, I loved my time with Myles, and it was great being his teammate…I’m excited to see his success over there,” Nembhard said.

What's next for Andrew Nembhard, Pacers

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defend in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Andrew Nembhard has been Myles Turner's teammate for three years. This makes the former's reaction towards the latter's exit from the Pacers reasonable.

Article Continues Below

Turner represented Indiana throughout 642 regular-season games in his career. He averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 49.9% from the field, including 36.2% from beyond the arc, and 77.1% from the free-throw line.

Turner provided stability in the team's frontcourt throughout the abundance of change over the years, from Paul George to Victor Oladipo to Tyrese Haliburton now. As the last player from the 2015-16 squad, Turner now leaves to begin a new chapter of his NBA career.

In the meantime, Nembhard and the Pacers are regrouping as they go through a difficult situation. Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-26 season as he rehabs a torn Achilles, limiting the squad's potential for the campaign.

It does bring chances for players to step up. With Turner out, Obi Toppin can step up as the starting center alongside Pascal Siakam. With Haliburton absent, TJ McConnell can bring sparks to the offense while he shares ball-handling duties with Nembhard.

Indiana may not be in the championship mix, but their playoff chances would remain strong as they continue to possess plenty of talent.

More Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle speaks to the media after the Pacers defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Pacers’ Rick Carlisle reveals what happened with Myles Turner leaving for BucksBenedetto Vitale ·
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden
Celtics offered Pacers help after Tyrese Haliburton injuryJulian Ojeda ·
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots the ball while Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Myles Turner’s new Bucks contract is more than initially reportedCaleb Nixon ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Why Tyrese Hailubrton’s lost 2025-26 season won’t impact his Pacers legacyZachary Draves ·
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts in the first quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fans blast Pacers leadership after Myles Turner ‘thank you’ postRichard Pereira ·
Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman (13) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward JT Thor (15) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Pacers reuniting with James Wiseman after Myles Turner’s Bucks departureAlex House ·