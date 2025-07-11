The Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to waive Damian Lillard sent shockwaves through the NBA world. The Bucks then followed that up with an equally shocking free agency move to agree to terms with longtime Indiana Pacer big man Myles Turner. The Bucks were able to use their newly acquired cap space from waiving Lillard to agree to sign Turner.

Now that players can officially sign their contracts, Myles Turner is officially a member of the Bucks, and he took to social media to release an emotional goodbye for Indiana and the Pacers community.

“It’s hard to put into words what the past 10 seasons and past 10 years of my life has meant to me. . .From a teenager out of Bedford Texas to the MAN and player I am today, Indy has been home through it all,” Turner wrote. “You watched me grow up – on and off the court. Just like you I put my hard hat on clocked in & clocked out every single day. . .”

“‘Thank you Indy’ from the bottom of my heart. I mean it when I say the 317 will always be home,” Turner continued. “And I’ve always been proud to call myself a Hoosier! I hope you continue to embrace me as much as I’ve always embraced you! See you soon.”

In the full letter, Turner gave a shout out to all his Pacers teammates, the coaches, training staff and public relations personnel he came to know along the way. He also gave a huge shout out to the fan base, whom he said it was a privilege to play in front of.

“You’ve been loyal through it all. You packed the Fieldhouse, rocked with us on the road, lifted me when I needed it most, and held me accountable when I needed that too,” Turner said. “Man. . .I’ve damn near spent more time with y’all than I’ve gotten to spend with my own family over the years. That’s real love, and I can’t thank you enough for embracing me from day one.”

Although Turner’s name had come up in seemingly unending trade rumors over the years, the current longest tenured Pacer played a pivotal role in the team reaching the NBA Finals this past season.

During the Pacers’ run to the Finals, Turner averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 blocked shots with splits of 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.