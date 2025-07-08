The Indiana Pacers officially announced the departure of center Myles Turner. Fans were upset towards Indiana for not retaining him for the long term.

Turner left the Pacers after 10 years, signing with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason. The Pacers drafted him 11th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, as he represented them with pride and loyalty throughout his stint.

Indiana made a farewell post for Turner, giving their thanks to the veteran big man for his contributions.

“10 years in the Blue & Gold 💙💛 thank you Myles Turner for all the memories on and off the floor,” the post read.

Some fans were not exactly happy with the post, believing the Pacers should've done more to keep Turner. Here are some of their reactions.

“Y’all fumbled this one,” one fan said.

“Could’ve paid him what he’s worth you morons,” another remarked.

“You have been trying to transfer him since minute 1, and just when he is doing his best you let him go so as not to pay him the money he CLEARLY DESERVES. SHAME,” one commented.

“You are wrecking up the core. Forget getting back to the finals,” one replied.

“Not even a Pacers fan this stings. His last games were a literal dream scenario for him, playing an NBA Finals game wearing a Pacers uniform after a decade of playing with them,” a fan stated.

What's next for Pacers after Myles Turner's departure

Myles Turner played a significant role in helping the Pacers reach the 2025 NBA Finals, ending his time with the franchise on a strong note.

Turner took part in 642 games with the Pacers throughout 10 seasons. He averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 49.9% from the field, including 36.2% from beyond the arc, and 77.1% from the free-throw line.

The Pacers will appreciate everything he did for them, being a veteran as he connected with the Indiana community. They will move forward as next season will be unique for them, especially as star guard Tyrese Haliburton rehabs a torn Achilles.