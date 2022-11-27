Published November 27, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been the subject of trade rumors for years now. That noise has never been stronger with LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers reportedly hot on his trail.

Amidst what’s been a career-best season for Myles Turner thus far, the value of his services is at an all-time high. While he’s played well enough for the Pacers to consider keeping him, the big man’s latest move will certainly turn a few heads.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pacers center has parted ways with his previous agent to sign under new representation with Creative Artists Agency

Pacers C Myles Turner is leaving BDA Sports after two years of representation and is expected to switch to CAA, league sources say. Turner is in the last year of his contract and oft-billed as a trade candidate before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

CAA reps some of the biggest names in the league such as Devin Booker and Zion Williamson. But more interestingly, the midseason shift in representation points to a certain level of discontent that couldn’t wait til after the season ended.

Does this mean Myles Turner is angling for a move to the Lakers or elsewhere now more than ever? Not exactly. But it’s certainly an interesting midseason development for one of the most sought-after available talents around the league.

Turner is posting career-best marks in points, rebounds, field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and free throw percentage. The Lakers could especially use his absurdly efficient 46.7 percent from deep to help space the floor for its two stars.

Whether this all means anything, only time will tell.